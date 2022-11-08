Peggy Yarborough was last seen just after 10 a.m. on August 10 at a medical clinic at 690 South Loop 336 West in Conroe.

CONROE, Texas — A Silver Alert has been activated for a Conroe woman last seen Wednesday morning.

Peggy Yarborough, 74, has been missing since just after 10 a.m. on Aug. 10. According to the DPS, she was last seen at a medical clinic at 690 South Loop 336 West.

Yarborough has blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5'1 and weighs about 147 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an orange and white shirt and blue jean shorts. She was pushing a walker with a pink bag on it.

If you've seen her, please call the Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Peggy Yarborough from Conroe, TX, on 08/11/2022. pic.twitter.com/wEu8jyXFDp — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 11, 2022

