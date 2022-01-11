AMBER ALERT: Father stabs man, steals truck before abducting 1-year-old girl in Rosenberg, police say

According to the alert, Leylani Ordonez, 1, was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSENBERG, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted by her father in Rosenberg, Texas, according to police.

Leylani Ordonez was last seen shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said her father, Alexander Barrios Ordonez, 24, stabbed a man and stole his truck before driving Brooks Ave near 1st Street where Leylani was being watched by her babysitter.

He then took off with Leylani in an unknown direction.

The man that was stabbed was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It's unknown the direction Alexander is headed which is why police are asking the public to be on the lookout for him, Leylani and the vehicle they are possibly in.

Leylani is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a Whataburger onesie.

Alexander, 24, is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 178 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark navy shirt, a blue windbreaker and tan pants.

He and Leylani are possibly in a green 2004 Ford F450 with Texas license plate T2160J. The vehicle has a "Riverside Towing" logo on it, police said.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Rosenberg police at 979-253-8039 or 911.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.