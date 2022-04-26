Silver Alert canceled for 74-year-old man with dementia, Alzheimer's

Texas DPS discontinued the Silver Alert on Friday for Riley Clarence Whitley.

HOUSTON — A statewide Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man with dementia or Alzheimer's was canceled Friday by Texas DPS.

Riley Clarence Whitely, 74, was originally last seen on April 22 leaving his home in Cleveland, Texas.

It was not disclosed why the alert was canceled on Friday but KHOU 11 News has reached out to Liberty County authorities for details.

Officials described Riley Clarence Whitley, 74, as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 125 pounds with salt and pepper hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a blue shirt and a blue jacket.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Whitley called his wife at around 5:45 p.m. to tell her he was leaving his van at Highway 59 and East Mount Houston Road in Houston.

Authorities located the van, but not Whitley. According to investigators, his cell phone pinged near Minute Maid Park in Houston on April 24 around 7:30 p.m.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or 911.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.