Friends still searching for missing Montgomery County woman after she went missing in July

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Erica Ives was last seen on Broadway Avenue near Conroe on July 10.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The friends of a missing Montgomery County woman said Wednesday they're still searching for her after she went missing on July 10.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Erica Ives was last seen on Broadway Avenue near Conroe that day.

Officials said she was staying at different locations and doesn't have her phone or vehicle.

A friend of Ives for more than 15 years told KHOU 11 she believes Ives may have been seen just days after she went missing, saying her friends and family are worried something may have happened to her.

"One way or another, we want her home. It's really hard," said Angela Moore, Ives' friend. "She's got a daughter that loves her. She's got people that love her and a whole lot of people that want her back."

Authorities described Ives as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and around 125 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.