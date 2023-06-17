AMBER Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri City, Texas

Officials said the two victims are 4-year-old Royal Dixon and 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove. They identified a suspect as Brianna Cannon.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert had been issued for two children in Missouri City, Texas.

Officials said the two children are 4-year-old Royal Dixon and 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove. They identified a suspect as Brianna Cannon, 25.

Missouri City police described Dixon as being approximately 3 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He had three ponytails in his hair and was last seen wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants.

Breelove is described as being approximately 3 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white flower-pattern shirt, white sweatpants and no shoes.

Police described Cannon as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with red or auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Police said Cannon was last seen in the 4400 block of Sierra Point Drive in Fresno, Texas.

They may be traveling in a black Jeep with an unknown Texas license plate.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Missouri City police at 281-403-8700 or 911.