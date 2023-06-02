The Woodlands man missing since last Friday found safe, MCSO says

Colby Richards' family had been worried sick ever since the 31-year-old father of two disappeared one week ago.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Woodlands man who disappeared a week ago has been found safe, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today.

Colby Richards' family and volunteers spent the last week searching for him.

Editor's note: The above video aired earlier this week before Richards was found.

The 31-year-old father of two left his home last Friday morning for a walk or run, his wife told us. She was worried because the backyard gate was left open.

The sheriff's office said they searched for Richards over Memorial Day weekend but only found his water bottle on a trail near the Alden Bridge subdivision.

They used drones, ATVs, horses, K9s, helicopters and planes in the search.

His sister-in-law rushed to Houston from Nebraska to help look for Richards after his wife called her.

“I could hear the distress in her voice immediately so I knew something was wrong," Rogers said. "I knew I had to get down there."

She said it was unlike Richards to disappear.

“He’s a family guy. Dedicated husband. Great with the kids," Rogers said.

The couple's oldest child is 3 and they have a 1-year-old.

The sheriff's office didn't release any details about where Richards was found or what happened to him.