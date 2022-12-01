MISSING: Woman with dementia last seen in SW Houston, police say

Police said 61-year-old Carolyn McAllister was last seen on Murworth Drive between South Main Street and Kirby Drive.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing woman with dementia who was last seen Nov. 30 in southwest Houston.

She was last seen wearing a pink and yellow long sundress, white or tan open-toe shoes, a tan jacket and three purses. Police described Carolyn as being around 5-feet-11-inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840 or 911.



What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.