Missing woman with dementia last seen in north Harris County Sunday

Edna Jackson was last seen along Cypress Station north of Hollow Tree Lane.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman they say has dementia and is non-verbal.

Edna Jackson as last seen Sunday, May 15, in the100 block of Cypress Station Drive north of Hollow Tree Drive in north Harris County.

Investigators say she was wearing a blue dress with pink slippers.

If you’ve seen her, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7429 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Edna Jackson was last seen on 5/15/22, in the 100 blk of Cypress Station Dr.,in Houston.

She was last seen in a blue dress w/pink slippers and suffers from Dementia and is non-verbal.

Anyone with info call HCSO, Missing Persons Unit 713- 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 pic.twitter.com/zaxGQT6MCI — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 16, 2022

Resources when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.