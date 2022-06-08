MISSING: 60-year-old woman with dementia last seen near Alief

Lisa Stein was last seen some time Tuesday traveling in an unknown direction in the Alief area, according to Houston Police.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who went missing some time Tuesday near Alief.

Lisa Stein, 60, was last seen in the 11500 block of Vanderford Drive traveling in an unknown direction.

Stein is listed at 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with green eyes and blond hair. Police say she also has dementia.

Stein was last seen in a black dress and was carrying flowers.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840 or HPD Patrol at (713) 884-3131.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.