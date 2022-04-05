MISSING: Woman with Alzheimer's last seen Friday in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a woman with Alzheimer's who went missing from her southeast Houston home last Friday.
Brenda Lee is 67 years old and was last seen wearing white sweat pants, a gray hoodie and red sandals.
She's a Black woman with a medium brown complexion and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds
Lee was last seen leaving her home in the 6500 block of Luce Street on April 1 around 6 p.m.
If you have any information on Lee's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.
There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.