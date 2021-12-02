Missing woman with dementia believed to be in northwest Harris County

Catherine Bozeman was last seen in southeast Houston on Nov 29. Texas EquuSearch says she could be in Jersey Village.

HOUSTON — Texas Equusearch and Houston Police are asking for information that leads to finding Catherine Bozeman, a missing 72-year-old.

She was last seen in southeast Houston on Sunday. Texas EquuSearch representatives say Bozeman is believed to be in or near Jersey Village, Texas. They say she has dementia and is easily disoriented.

Bozeman is 5 foot 8 inches tall with short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white undershirt and a black hair bonnet. She may also be wearing glasses.