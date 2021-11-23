x
HCSO: Missing woman who has Alzheimer's last seen in northeast Houston

Harris County deputies say 78-year-old Esther hasn't been seen since Monday at 5 p.m. and she needs medication.
Credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find 78-year-old Esther Guerrero. Deputies say she has Alzheimer's and is in need of medication.

She was last seen on Monday at about 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hollybrook Lane. Esther is a Hispanic woman standing at 5'4" with brown eyes and gray hair. She was wearing a red shirt and black pants when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information should call the county's Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

