Missing woman last seen in Katy a week ago, HCSO says

April Lambert, 24, was driving a Gray SUV on North Fry Road on Dec 13.

KATY, Texas — A woman last seen in Katy was reported missing on Tuesday after disappearing a week ago.

24-year-old April Lambert was last seen in the 1600 block on North Fry Road on Dec 13, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. driving a gray 2018 Nissan Morano SUV with the Texas license plate NSV7794.

Lambert is 5 foot 4 inches tall and has brown eyes, red hair, and a tattoo on her left wrist.

She was also wearing a beige sweater with blue jeans and black shoes.