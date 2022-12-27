Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old woman last seen near Sunnyside

Have you seen Emma? Officials say she was last seen Monday night in southeast Houston.

Emma Swayzer, 71, was last seen Monday night around 8:30 on Coffee Street, which is near the Reed Road and Cullen Boulevard intersection.

She was last seen wearing a cream-colored jacket and light green sweatpants. Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.