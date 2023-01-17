Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old woman last seen near NW Houston

Harris County Precinct 1 said they're concerned about Gail Pitre's welfare due to her health conditions.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen Tuesday morning near northwest Houston.

Harris County Precinct 1 said Gail Pitre, 72, hasn't been seen since 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of W. Mt. Houston Road and Antoine Drive. Because of her health conditions, Precinct 1 said they're concerned about her immediate welfare.

Pitre is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black and gray hair and brown eyes. Precinct 1 said she also has a medical condition and walks around hunched forward.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately for Precinct 1 dispatch at 713-755-7628.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Precinct One Constables Searching for Missing Endangered Adult @Pct1Constable requests the community's help finding 72-year-old, Gail Burks Pitre, whose current well-being is unknown. Pitre was reported missing to Precinct 1 on Tuesday, January 17, at 6:06 a.m. She was last seen pic.twitter.com/AHt9j7ibER — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) January 17, 2023

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.