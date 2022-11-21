Silver Alert: Woman with Alzheimer's last seen in Westchase area near Beltway 8

Maria Valles, 64, was last seen Monday morning wearing a yellow sweater and black pants. She was in the 10700 block of Meadowglen Lane.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

They issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Maria Valles who they said has Alzheimer's.

She was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday in the 10700 block of Meadowglen Lane in the Westchase area. That's near Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway.

Valles is 5 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow sweater and black pants.

If you have any information about Valles, you're asked to call HPD at 832-394-1840.

