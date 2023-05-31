'They won't give up' | Search for missing The Woodlands man who was last seen on Friday continues

Colby Richards' family said they're getting more desperate to find him with each passing day.

Example video title will go here for this video

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen early Friday morning.

Editor's note: The above video was published on May 27.

Colby Richards' family said they're getting more desperate to find him with each passing day.

The 31-year-old father of two hasn't been seen since his wife said he left the house for a walk or run Friday morning.

Richards is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and short dark blonde hair.

The sheriff's office said they performed an exhaustive search for him over Memorial Day weekend but were unsuccessful. Richards' family said they'll be out searching for him until he's found.

“It’s honestly difficult to separate the days because everything runs together," said Hailey Rogers, his sister-in-law.

Since Saturday, Rogers has been outside the Alden Bridge subdivision in The Woodlands keeping track of who has come to help and where they've searched. So far, every day has ended the same way.

"It's hard closing day after day and no answers," she said. "Every day turns up nothing."

The sheriff's office deployed drones, ATVs, horses, canines, helicopters and planes in the search for Richards. They've yet to find any sign of him.

The morning he went missing, his wife, Callie Richards, said she woke up and noticed he was gone.

“As soon as she woke up in the morning she knew something was wrong," Rogers said.

Callie Richards said her husband would occasionally go for a walk or run before work, but when she went into the backyard that morning, the gate had been left open. She said that never happens.

“I could hear the distress in her voice immediately so I knew something was wrong," Rogers said. "I knew I had to get down there."

She said she doesn't know where her brother-in-law could be or what could've happened.

“He’s a family guy. Dedicated husband. Great with the kids," Rogers said.

The Richards' oldest child is 3, the other only 1.

Colby Richards is a former baseball player and has been a private baseball coach in The Woodlands for years.

Some of his players have been coming to the search command station to help out.

They say it's hard not to get discouraged.

“Defeated, honestly. But I know the people that surround Callie are amazing and they won’t give up," Rogers said.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.