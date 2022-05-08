Texas EquuSearch looking for 69-year-old Houston delivery driver

Henry Schelsteder was last heard from near Madisonville while on his way to Dallas.

TEXAS, USA — Texas EquuSearch is asking for help finding a 69-year-old man from Houston.

Officials say Henry Schelsteder is a contract driver who was on his way to make a delivery in Dallas.

Schelsteder was last heard from near Madisonville, but his location has not yet been confirmed.

Officials are currently searching everywhere between New Waverly and Dallas in hopes of locating him.

Schelsteder is described as a man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing anywhere between 210 and 240 pounds. He has hazel eyes, white hair, and is partially bald.

Schelsteder is believed to be wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes and a welding hat.

He was seen driving a 2002 Ford F-350 that is either gray or silver, with the Texas license plate PYP-5305.

Texas EquuSearch says there's great concern for Schelsteder's safety because he's very specific about his stops and takes extra precautions in bad weather.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

