Family of missing teen with special needs worried he won't survive Houston heat

HOUSTON — Multiple organizations are searching for a missing 18-year-old boy with special needs who was last seen in far west Houston.

Julio Salazar Gonzles went missing Monday around 5 p.m. near Cullen Park.

The family says Julio is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue and black jogger pants and a baseball hat. He may also be carrying a black backpack.

Julio's family is concerned because he suffers from autism, epilepsy and psychosis. They also said he doesn't speak English and they worry he won't survive without his medication or be able to withstand the extreme heat.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas EquuSearch both confirmed they're looking for Julio. If you know where he is, contact HCSO at 713-755-7427 or EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

