Teen with autism reported missing from SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a teenager with autism who was last seen early Friday afternoon.

James Matice is 17 years old with nonverbal autism. He was at the 8400 block of West Bellfort Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Police say he was walking south through a wooded area before he went missing.

Matice is 5 feet and 6 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue striped shirt.