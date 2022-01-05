Have you seen Marian? Missing teen last seen in SE Houston

Marian George has been missing Sunday. She was last seen in the 8300 block of Constellation Lane, which is near Hobby Airport.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released a missing person's flier on a teen last seen Sunday leaving her home near Hobby Airport.

Marian George, 14, went missing in the 8300 block of Constellation Lane.

She was last seen wearing a pink Aeropostale t-shirt and white joggers with Looney Tunes graphics.

Marian is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.