MISSING: Teen last seen in north Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a teen girl last seen Monday in north Houston. According to police, 17-year-old Andrea Amos was seen leaving the 6700 block of Bennington Street.
Amos is around five feet tall with black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Before she went missing, police say she was wearing black pants and either a dark blue or white puff jacket.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131, HPD Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840, or 911.
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.
There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.