Have you seen Kevin? Missing teen last seen in north Houston

Police need your help to find the missing teen who was last seen in the area of Sadler and Jensen.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 16-year-old Kevin Camacho who was last seen Saturday in north Houston.

Kevin is described as being White or Latino, weighing about 130 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lowrider symbol. He also had on brown or black ripped shorts with grey socks and black Nike slides, police said.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Houston police at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.