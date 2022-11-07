FBCSO asks for help locating missing teen last seen in Richmond

Shaquan Burns, 13, has been missing since Sunday. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Officials are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen on Sunday.

Shaquan Burns was last seen in Richmond and there is no indication of foul play in his disappearance. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is concerned because Shaquan has a medical history.

He has brown eyes and black hair. He's also 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Officials said he was last seen in a tie-dye hoodie, black shoes and carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with information about where Shaquan is asked to contact Detective Tobias with FBCSO or to contact their dispatch at 291-341-4664.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.