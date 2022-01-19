Missing Humble teen last seen Tuesday morning

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who did not return home from school Tuesday.
Samantha Caballero is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 90 pounds with dark brown or black hair.
Caballero was last seen Tuesday morning. Her cellphone last pinged at 3:02 p.m. at the Park at Humble apartment complex, across from the Wal-Mart on FM 1960.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Harris County Missing Persons Unit at 281-376-3472 or 911.
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.
There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.