MISSING: Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with dementia last seen in NE Houston

Authorities need your help to find 80-year-old Freely Jenkins who was last seen on Tuesday in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find an 80-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home in northeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department described Freely Jenkins as being approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes. They said he may be driving a light green 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas License plate MMW0305.

HPD said Jenkins was last seen leaving his home in the 7100 block of Richland Drive.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.



Silver Alerts are issued for people who are at least 65 years old or those who have been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Texas' Silver Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2007 and is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Certain criteria must be met for a statewide Silver Alert to be issued:

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition).

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance).

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.



The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

