MISSING: 68-year-old man last seen in Richmond, Texas on Friday

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 68-year-old man who's been missing since Friday afternoon.

Officials said Amit Mehta, 68, was last seen on N. Aliana Road, which is near W Bellfort Boulevard and FM 1464 in Richmond at around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. He was wearing a dark great shirt with black or blue shorts and was in his 2010 silver Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate CD3-W867.

The sheriff's office described Mehta as being around 5 foot 6 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Mehta's whereabouts, you're asked to contact FBCSO at 281-341-4665, option 1.