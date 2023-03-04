MISSING: 79-year-old man with dementia last seen in NW Harris County

John G. York, 79, was last seen driving near the Grand Parkway and Kuykendahl Road in northwest Harris County around 3:30 p.m. on March 2.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a 79-year-old man with dementia last seen in northwest Harris County Thursday.

John G. York, 79, was last seen driving near the Grand Parkway and Kuykendahl Road in northwest Harris County around 3:30 p.m. on March 2.

Officials said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan baseball cap with the American flag and brown boots. H may be driving a blue four-door Dodge Charger.

According to Harris County Pct. 4, York has dementia and is in need of medication.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Pct. 4 at 281-376-3472 or 911.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.