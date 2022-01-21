LOCATED: Elderly man last seen Jan. 15

Larry Jones, 73, was located, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Authorities said Monday that an elderly man who went missing last month has been located.

Larry Jones, 73, was reported missing from the 5000 block of Laura Koppe Road. HPD said Monday that he had been found, though no other details were given.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.