MISSING: Houston police need help finding elderly man last seen a week ago

Larry Jones, 73, was last seen in the 5000 block of Laura Koppe Road. He was wearing a gray jogging suit and dark blue tennis shoes.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find an elderly man who was last Jan. 15.

Larry Jones, 73, was last seen in the 5000 block of Laura Koppe Road. He may have been wearing a gray jogging suit and dark blue tennis shoes.

Jones is a Black man, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray/white hair.

Jones is believed to have schizophrenia and high blood pressure.

If you have any information about Jones, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or 911.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.