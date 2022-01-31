MISSING: 79-year-old Houston man with dementia

Help find them. Authorities need your help to find this missing person who was last seen in the 8600 block of Valley Crest Lane.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a 79-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Sunday in southeast Houston.

Inocencio Lastrella Mago, who also goes by Eddie, is an Asian man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and black hair, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie, a black mask and blue jeans.

Police said Mago was last seen leaving the 8600 block of Valley Crest Lane in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.