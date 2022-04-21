66-year-old man with dementia found safe, HPD says

A missing 66-year-old man with dementia has been found safe, HPD says.

A missing person with dementia has been found safe, HPD said Thursday afternoon.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.