MISSING: 77-year-old woman last seen in SW Houston

Help find her. Authorities need your help to find Addie McGregor Wills who was spotted on Paddington Street driving a black Cadillac CTS.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 77-year-old Addie McGregor Wills who was last seen Wednesday in southwest Houston.

She is described as a Black woman who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue floral dress with green flowers.

Addie was last seen leaving her home located in the 6300 block of Paddington Street at about 12 p.m. She was driving a black Cadillac CTS 4-door with Texas license plate number MDY1392.

If you have any information about Wills, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840. or 911.



