MISSING: HPD searching for missing 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

Authorities need your help to find missing 75-year-old Nelly Williams, who was last seen in west Houston.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 75-year-old Nelly Williams who was last seen on Saturday in west Houston.

Houston police described Williams as approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall and 117 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair wearing a white sweater with a coral blouse, beige pants and black and white shoes. Police say Williams is diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Williams was last seen on Saturday on Westview Drive in between Blalock Road and Bunker Hill Road, according to police.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call HPD's Missing person's Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.