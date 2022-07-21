x
Missing

Update: Mother and child missing from north Houston found safe

The woman and her 7-year-old son are back home with family, according to Houston police.
HOUSTON — Update: A mother and her son who were reported missing Wednesday night have been found safe.

The woman and 7-year-old boy are back home with family.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones. 

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost. 

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help. 

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

