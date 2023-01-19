HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday on Candlelon Drive.

SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.

Merilyn may be driving a white 2014 Toyota Avalon with license plate DGF6002.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call HCSO's Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or 911.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.