MISSING: 81-year-old man with dementia last seen in NE Houston

A Silver Alert has been issued for Leroy C. Williams who was last seen Friday morning.

HOUSTON — The Texas Center for the Missing and the Houston Police Department are asking for help locating a man who went missing Friday morning.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Leroy C. Williams, who was last seen around 8 a.m. on June 17 in the 9400 block of Compton Street in northeast Houston.

Williams was wearing a gray pullover, black shoes and blue jeans with gold lettering. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

He's described as standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 226 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Elena Claburn with the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.