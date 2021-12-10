Missing man last known to be driving in West Houston

Taylour 'Gallardo' Young was last seen on Dec 9. Police have released information on his clothes, car and tattoos.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking for help to find 25-year-old Taylour Young. He was last seen on Thursday and was expected to be driving in West Houston.

Young, who also goes by 'Gallardo', is almost six feet tall and was wearing a blue Billionaire Boys Club sweatshirt with gray sweatpants. Police say Young has two tattoos on his right leg: the Tasmanian Devil on the front and a fleur de lis with a snake on the back.

Young was last known to be driving at the Capitol One Bank on San Felipe Street and South Voss Road. He was driving a 2019 Silver Honda Civic with the Texas License Plate MDC9337.