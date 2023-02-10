Have you seen me? Wallis police looking for missing 25-year-old Arturo Avila

His family told police that Avila was driving to his home in Wallis but never showed up.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on Feb. 1.

Police said Arturo P. Avila, 25, was last seen wearing a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Julia Avila at 979-618-6573 or Austin County Dispatch at 979-865-3111.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.