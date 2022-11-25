MCSO: Search for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery underway

Have you seen Kenneth Beckham? Officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Kenneth Beckham, 79, was last seen in a gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma on Rolling Oak Drive in Montgomery. The sheriff's office said he's been missing since 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Beckham is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 143 pounds. He also has white hair and blue eyes. The sheriff's office said Beckham was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue turtleneck, gray jogging pants and gray tennis shoes.

Officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have information on Beckham's whereabouts, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.