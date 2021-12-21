x
HCSO: Missing man last seen in Katy

The Sheriff's Office says Jerald Reese was on Bitterroot Ranch Drive Saturday night.
Credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office

KATY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is calling for help to get any information on Jerald Tony Reese's whereabouts. They say he was in Katy before he went missing on Dec 18.

The 49-year-old was last seen in the 20100 block of Bitterroot Ranch Drive at about 8 p.m. Saturday. 

Jerald Reese is almost 6 feet tall with a bald head. He was wearing a red and blue striped crewneck sweater with a short sleeve t-shirt underneath. Reese also had on dark red pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.

