MISSING: 92-year-old man last seen in southwest Houston Thursday

Faustino Vidals Ramirez has been missing since Thursday. He may have dementia, according to police.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on alert for a 92-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Faustino Vidals Ramirez was last seen in the 11200 block of S. Post Oak Road, which is right off Highway 90. He may have dementia, according to police.

Faustino is about 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has gray air and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Faustino or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.