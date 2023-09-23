68-year-old man reported missing in the Richmond area, Fort Bend deputies say

Amit Mehta was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on North Aliana Road between Clodine Road and Obrien Road.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 68-year-old man was reported missing in the Richmond area Friday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Mehta is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with black or blue shorts.

Mehta in his 2010 Silver Toyota Corolla, TX license plate CD3-W867.

While there is no indication of foul play, the sheriff’s office is seeking his whereabouts to verify his well-being.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.