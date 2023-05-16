Silver alert: 96-year-old man who may have dementia missing from southwest Houston

Shenglin Yu speaks only Mandarin Chinese and was last seen in the 8100 block of Creekbend Drive.

HOUSTON — A search is underway for an elderly Houston man reported missing from southwest Houston.

Shenglin Yu is 96 years old and may suffer from dementia, according to the Houston Police Department.

He was last seen leaving the 8100 block of Creekbend Drive near the Braeburn area in an unknown direction.

Yu only speaks Mandarin Chinese.

He was wearing a long-sleeve gray button-up shirt with a blue undershirt.

If you see him, please call the HPD Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What is a Silver Alert?

Silver Alerts are issued for people who are at least 65 years old or those who have been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Texas' Silver Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2007 and is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Certain criteria must be met for a statewide Silver Alert to be issued: