AMBER Alert issued for six children last seen near San Antonio

Officials said they're looking for Jacklyn Davidson, 35, and Jaime Davidson, 40, in connection with the abduction of six children near San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for children they believe are in immediate danger. They are:

11-year-old Elaina Davidson

9-year-old Raylan Davidson

7-year-old Savanna Davidson

4-year-old Maddilyn Davidson

2-year-old Avangeline Davidson

1-year-old Declan Davidson

Deputies said Jacklyn evaded Child Protective Services by taking her children from Andean Emerald Road in west Bexar County after she was granted temporary custody.

Jacklyn is described as being 5-feet-6 with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also weighs about 115 pounds. They also describe Jaime as being 6-feet-2, weighing 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement is also looking for a black 2019 Nissan NV passenger van with Texas license plate number 9SY. Officials said both suspects have active warrants for interference with child custody.

If you have information on the Davidsons, contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office immediately at 210-335-6000 or email them at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

