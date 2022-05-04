Search underway for missing Katy woman and her dog last seen near George Bush Park

Sherry Noppe, 63, was last seen Tuesday afternoon after she went out to walk her dog.

KATY, Texas — Texas EquuSearch is asking for help in the search for a missing Katy woman who was last seen walking her dog.

Sherry Noppe, 63, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Sparrows Ridge.

Noppe went out to walk her black Labrador, Max, when she went missing. She has not been seen or heard from since. Both Noppe and the dog are missing.

Noppe is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. It's not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Noppe is believed to be near George Bush Park or the surrounding area.

Texas EquuSearch says Noppe could be disoriented and confused due to mid-stage Alzheimer's.

If you have any information on Noppe's disappearance, you are asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 5 at (832) 927-6775 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.