The Harris County Sheriff's Office didn't say where he was found but did say he was safe.

HOUSTON — The Katy teenager who had been missing since Monday has been found safe, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Julio Salazar Gonzles went missing during a mental crisis he was having, according to his mom.

Finding Julio as quickly as possible was critical because the 18-year-old has epilepsy and psychosis, in addition to autism.

Deputies did not say where the teen was found.