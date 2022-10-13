Sheriff: Vehicle of missing Humble teen and his mother was involved in police chase in Nebraska

The chase ended in a crash. The male driver may have sustained injuries from the crash, the sheriff said. His identity has yet to be confirmed.

HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mother who have been missing since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the vehicle they were believed to be in was involved in a chase in Nebraska.

Gonzalez said the car crashed out, ending the chase with Nebraska State Police on Friday. He said the male driver may have sustained injuries from the crash, but we don't know to what extent the injuries may be.

The driver's identity has yet to be confirmed.

Tyler, 17, and Michelle Roenz, 49, went missing Thursday morning on Birch Arbor Court in the Fall Creek neighborhood in Humble. Their whereabouts have been unknown, which is why a CLEAR Alert was issued for the two. That CLEAR Alert has been discontinued, though we still don't have confirmation of who was in the car.

A CLEAR alert is issued when law enforcement need help locating or rescuing a missing, kidnapped or adducted adult in immediate danger.

"They are just good neighbors," said one of their neighbors. "Been around us for a long time and they have been living next to us quite some time."

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said family members reported the two missing after they were unable to reach them on Thursday.

"We are concerned obviously, and our main focus is simply to locate them, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was unable to share details regarding what potential danger they may be in, but called the circumstances surrounding their disappearance "suspicious."

"I don't know what the full scope of the danger part of it is, simply because our investigators were hot and heavy late last night into this morning," Gonzalez said.

Court documents show 17-year-old Tyler Ronez has an open case in Harris County facing charges of attempted sexual assault.

Gonzalez said that case is not a current factor in the investigation.

"I don't believe there is any connection," he said. "I did hear that there were some possible charges pending that are in place."

As law enforcement continues its efforts, neighbors are hoping for their safe return.

"We've been praying for them," said a neighbor. "That’s really been a disturbance for everyone around here."

If you have any information about their location, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-6056 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).