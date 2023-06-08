x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

MISSING: 65-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Houston's Greater East End

If you have any information about Cynthia Marie Simmons' whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
Credit: Houston Police Department

HOUSTON — Officials asked for help finding missing 65-year-old Cynthia Marie Simmons who was last in Houston's Greater East End on Friday.

She was last seen on Altic Street in the Greater Eastwood neighborhood. Officials said she was wearing a red blouse and light blue jeans.

Simmons is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Credit: Houston Police Department

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

More Videos

In Other News

'They won't give up' | Search for missing The Woodlands man who was last seen on Friday continues

Before You Leave, Check This Out