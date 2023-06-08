MISSING: 65-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Houston's Greater East End

If you have any information about Cynthia Marie Simmons' whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Officials asked for help finding missing 65-year-old Cynthia Marie Simmons who was last in Houston's Greater East End on Friday.

She was last seen on Altic Street in the Greater Eastwood neighborhood. Officials said she was wearing a red blouse and light blue jeans.

Simmons is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.