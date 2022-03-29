MISSING: HPD looking for 64-year-old Hispanic man last seen in NE Houston

Help find him! Police say the man has been missing since March 24 and is noted to have a slight intellectual disability.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen in northeast Houston.

Adolph Lopez is described as a 64-year-old Hispanic man that stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Lopez is said to have brown eyes with brown and gray hair. He was last seen in the 8100 block of Hamlet Street traveling in an unknown direction. Police say he was wearing a purple jacket at the time.

HPD also says Lopez is known to frequent libraries and is noted to have a slight intellectual disability.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.